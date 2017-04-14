United Way faces $6 million shortfall for some programs

The Greater Twin Cities United Way had to make many phone calls on Thursday to share bad news.

Despite the organization exceeding its fundraising goal by $2.2 million, many donations were specified to certain nonprofits and the fund for 150 United Way-directed initiatives was left with a $6 million shortfall.

That means some local nonprofits will get less money in 2017 — and some will get none.

Donations to specific charities are increasing, and the United Way can't spend that money how it chooses.

Sarah Caruso, president and CEO of the Greater Twin Cities United Way, made some of the tough phone calls. She joined All Things Considered host Tom Crann to discuss the impact of these funding cuts.

