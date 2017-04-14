Young parishioners report new allegations against Burnsville teacher

Booking photo for Erik Akervik Courtesy of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office

A Minneapolis church said a Burnsville teacher charged with having sex with a student may have had inappropriate contact with members of its congregation as well.

Staff from Mt. Olivet Lutheran, a church near Lake Harriet, sent an email to members of the church, saying it fired Erik Akervik from his work as a youth choir director on Wednesday. Akervik, 29, is facing criminal sexual conduct and child solicitation charges in Dakota County.

A message from interim senior pastor Dennis Johnson, dated Thursday, said Mt. Olivet has since heard from what he called "several youth," who said that they have received inappropriate messages from Akervik.

The charges against Akervik in Dakota County say he sent nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old Burnsville High School student's smartphone. That student told authorities that Akervik had made reference to possible sexual contact with a 16-year-old student, who subsequently reported Akervik had invited him over to his apartment and engaged in a sexual act in December. Akervik made an initial court appearance on the criminal charges this week and is scheduled to be back in court May 11.

"We are saddened and shocked by the information that has come to light in the past week, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," said Johnson in an email to the Mt. Olivet congregation. He wrote that the church has reached out to all members and parents of the church's Cathedral Choir and Chancel Choir.

The message also said Mt. Olivet is reporting the incidents to authorities and the church urged anyone with information about the matter to contact Johnson or Burnsville police.