St. Paul police investigate fatal shooting near State Capitol

St. Paul police responded to reports of someone shot around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the alley behind a multi-unit building at Marion Street and Aurora Avenue.

"When officers arrived they located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. "St. Paul Fire and Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead."

Ernster said the man hasn't been identified and police don't know if he lived in the multi-unit building.

"We're working with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner trying to determine our victim's identity and possibly whether he lived there or not," said Ernster. "We do not know yet, until we determine who he is."

Ernster said investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. Police have not released further details about a suspect, but said they believe this was an isolated incident.