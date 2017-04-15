Tax Day demonstrators demand Trump release tax returns

About 1,000 people joined the Tax March Minnesota rally Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Capitol. The marchers demanded that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Demonstrators gathered in five cities across Minnesota on Saturday to demand President Trump release his tax returns.

Tax marches were also held across the country.

In St. Paul, about 1,000 marchers chanted, held signs demanding accountability and cheered as prominent DFL politicians joined their call for Trump's taxes.

Louise Miles of Roseville said for him it's an issue of transparency.

"We believe that it is the civic duty of every presidential candidate to bring forth his or her tax returns," said Miles. "And we feel that President Trump has some revealing to do."

Rob Wilcox of Eden Prairie also called for transparency.

"We don't know what his business connections are, who he owes money to, where his loyalties lie," said Wilcox. "And it's just unusual, every modern era candidate has released their taxes. So, we want to know what he's hiding."

Trump has said he is being audited and cannot release his tax returns, though the IRS says such audits do nor bar people from releasing their returns.

Other tax marches in Minnesota were held in Mankato, Rochester, Virginia and Glenwood. A pro-Trump rally was also planned in Willmar.