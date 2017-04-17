Affidavit: Doctor prescribed meds for Prince in another name

Updated: 12:10 p.m. | Posted: 9:13 a.m.

Nearly a dozen search warrants obtained by investigators give new insight into Prince's death last April — including an admission by a Minnetonka doctor that he'd prescribed narcotics to Prince under the name of his bodyguard and friend to protect the music legend's privacy.

Carver County authorities released 11 search warrant applications, warrants and receipts for what they found this morning, on a state court website.

It is the greatest detail yet authorities have disclosed in their investigation into how Prince died a year ago this week, although it still doesn't detail where Prince may have obtained the narcotic that killed him.

Carver County authorities say Prince's death is still under investigation. A sheriff's office spokesperson said authorities could not discuss any details of the inquiry. Federal officials have also been investigating Prince's death.

Prince, 57, was found dead April 21 at his Paisley Park studios and home in Chanhassen of what was ruled an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The search warrants show there were no records of prescriptions written for Prince in the state's database, although a man described as a Prince's "bodyguard and close personal friend," Kirk Johnson, had obtained an oxycodone prescription from a North Memorial Medical Clinic doctor "in Kirk Johnson's name for Prince's privacy."

That drug was not listed on the public report on Prince's postmortem examination.

The doctor, Michael Todd Schulenberg, is now listed as practicing at a Fairview clinic in New Brighton. The state Board of Medical Practice says his medical license is still current and does not list any discipline taken against him in connection with the Prince case or any other matters.

A receipt from another search warrant listed also two CVS prescription bottles under Johnson's name for different drugs found at Paisley Park, including anti-nausea medication

"No, I don't talk about anything," Johnson said when reached by MPR News to inquire about the prescriptions and Prince's death.

Warrants describe a trove of drugs discovered at Paisley Park stored in vitamin bottles and other containers around the complex, including Prince's bedroom and wardrobe area.

The search warrant also gives a rare glimpse into the end of Prince's secretive life.

One warrant application, to Google, says that the music legend had had his cell phone hacked into and had "become leery of storing his information on the phone and stopped carrying a cell phone and began sending emails."

Investigators said he used several addresses, including one referring to an assistant, as well as mistag3@gmail.com, paisleyparkafterdark@gmail.com and peterbravestrong@gmail.com. Peter Bravestrong was a pseudonym Prince used while traveling, one warrant application says.

The Google warrant also says that singer Judith Hill told investigators that she and Prince "were involved in a romantic relationship since the fall of 2014," and that she communicated with him via landline and email.

The warrants also describe the scene at Paisley Park when Prince's death was discovered. Police found six people on the premises, including the North Memorial doctor that had previously prescribed the oxycodone for Prince's bodyguard.

Among them was Andrew Kornfeld, the son of well-known California addiction doctor Howard Kornfeld. Andrew Kornfeld said that he, Prince assistant Meron Bekure and Kirk Johnson went looking for Prince that morning, only to find him apparently dead in an elevator.

Andrew Kornfeld also said he'd brought buprenorphine and Ativan in his backpack, as well as an anti-nausea suppository. Some of them medications that he didn't have the authority to administer, he told investigators, according to the warrant.