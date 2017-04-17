Bana Alabed, 7-year-old Syrian refugee, will publish a memoir

Syrian Bana Alabed, who with the help of her mother had been posting heartrending tweets in English on life in the besieged eastern districts of Syria's Aleppo, poses for a picture amid the rubble of a destroyed building in east Aleppo in October 2016.

Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old Syrian girl who caught the world's attention on Twitter, will publish a memoir this fall.

Simon & Schuster announced the book deal last week. The memoir will be called "Dear World."

I am happy to announce my book will be published by Simon & schuster. The world must end all the wars now in every part of the world. pic.twitter.com/OPJ1tpl5MI — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 12, 2017

Alabed's Twitter account, which is run by her mother, Fatemah, started in September 2016. The tweets offered a glimpse of life in Aleppo as it came under siege.

This is our bombed garden. I use to play on it, now nowhere to play. - Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/drWnwflSOE — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) October 4, 2016

This is my friend house bombed, she's killed. I miss her so much #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/5y59rorpeZ — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) September 26, 2016

The girl wrote about war, but also about her family and her love of reading. Caitlin Gibson at The Washington Post called her "our era's Anne Frank."

After a series of tense messages in December of last year, which suggested that Alabed and her family were in extreme danger from mounting violence, she was evacuated to Turkey.

I escaped from East #Aleppo. - Bana — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 19, 2016

On Twitter, she has continued to call on world leaders to work for peace, and to share pictures from her new life.

When you don't fear the bombing anymore... pic.twitter.com/B97LDXLYT1 — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) March 29, 2017

"I am so happy to have this opportunity to tell my story and the story of what has happened in Aleppo to the world," she said in the release from Simon & Schuster. "I hope my book will make the world do something for the children and people of Syria and bring peace to children all over the world who are living in war."