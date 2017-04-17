Greg Barron's 'Follow the Moon' documentary

Back on April 17th, 1975, 42 years ago today, the communist Khmer Rouge took control of Cambodia and the terror, starvation and bloodshed began.

MPR's Greg Barron reported from the refugee camps on the Thai-Cambodia border and produced a 1979 documentary titled, "Trampled Grass." He takes that story full circle in this new documentary called "Follow the Moon."

From two-time Peabody Award-winning producer, Greg Barron. He won MPR's first prestigious Peabody Award in 1978. In 1979, he covered the unfolding tragedy along the Cambodian border in Thailand.

