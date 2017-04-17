1 dead after shooting in St. Paul

St. Paul police investigate evidence at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Fuller Avenue and St. Albans Street North.

Updated: 8:15 p.m. | Posted: 5:11 p.m.

St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a residential area not far from Dale Street and University Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound when they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fuller Avenue and St. Albans Street North. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Officials have yet to identify the victim or a motive. Officers didn't find a weapon on the scene after forensics processing, Linders said. Police are working with the community to find the shooter, he said.

The area has seen increased violence lately. On Saturday afternoon — about a mile east of Monday's killing — another man was fatally shot.

And later on Monday afternoon, there was gunfire near the Dale Street light rail platform, temporarily halting trains.

A man on the train was hurt in that incident, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla, though it was unclear if it was from gunfire. The man is expected to survive his injury. Metro Transit police are investigating.

Metro Transit police officers stand guard near a Green Line train at the Dale Street stop in St. Paul. Evan Frost | MPR News

MPR News reporter Marianne Combs was on a westbound train at about 4:40 p.m. when she said she heard what sounded like shooting.

In the train's front car, Combs said, there was a crowd of young people who seemed nervous about whether to get off the train as it approached the Dale Street stop. Another group was standing on the end of the platform, and they ran toward the train door as it approached the platform, Combs said.

Passengers in the front car got on the ground, then came the second series of possible shots. After that, Combs said police were on the scene.

Officials said there are no indications the LRT incident and the fatal shooting a couple of hours and several blocks away were connected.

Monday's killing was the ninth of the year in St. Paul, Linders said, and there's been an increase of shots-fired reports.

"We're very concerned about gun fire in the city of St. Paul," Linders said. "Everybody should be concerned. Any time people are shooting guns in the city it's a concern."