Watch: 4-year-old covers Messersmith's 'Everybody Gets a Kitten' and it's too cute

Jeremy Messersmith performs at The Current's 12th birthday party at First Avenue.

Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter Jeremy Messersmith embarks Monday on what he is calling "the best road trip ever."

He will perform 50 free micro shows in scenic and notable locations across America. The first one will be in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis starting at 10:03 a.m.

Messersmith will play his "11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs for Ukulele."

He originally released them as a songbook and encouraged his fans to record themselves performing them and then post the videos on YouTube.

Here are Dan Lawonn and his 4-year-old daughter Selby with their rendition of Messersmith's composition.