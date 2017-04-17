One dead in police shooting in Vadnais Heights

Updated: 7:55 a.m. | Posted: 7:14 a.m.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has died in a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy in Vadnais Heights.

Authorities aren't releasing many details on the shooting. Sgt. John Eastham said the incident happened Sunday night.

"At 9:23 p.m., squads were out at the 3000 block of Fanum Road in Vadnais Heights, on a suspicious vehicle. Shortly after they called themselves out, there was an incident and there was an officer-involved shooting," said Eastham.

Recorded dispatch audio indicated there was a struggle involving one of the deputies near a convenience store just north of Interstate 694 and Highway 61. Eastham said that the suspect, a white male, was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities didn't immediately identify the person who died in the shooting, but said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate the incident. Four deputies are on administrative leave.