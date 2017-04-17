Arkansas pushes to carry out executions, fighting court rulings and the clock

Protesters gather outside the state Capitol building in Little Rock, Ark., on Friday to voice their opposition to the executions that were scheduled for the next two weeks. On Friday and Saturday, two judges blocked the executions from moving forward; the state is appealing.
