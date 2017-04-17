Overcoming opioids: The quest for less addictive drugs

Heidi Wyandt, 27, holds a handful of her medication bottles
Heidi Wyandt, 27, holds a handful of her medication bottles at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research in Altoona, Pa., on March 29, 2017, where she is helping test an experimental non-opioid pain medication for chronic back pain related to a work related injury she received in 2014. 