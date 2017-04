Listen: Why higher education doesn't close the gender wage gap

For decades, women have earned less than men at work. Although, the gap is shrinking, new research shows that the wage gap persists even when women pursue higher education.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, and Rhonda Vonshay Sharpe, President and Founder of Women's Institute for Science, Equity and Race, about the history and economics of the gender wage gap in the United States.