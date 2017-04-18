Mediation services chief dies from sudden infection complications

The commissioner of Minnesota's Bureau of Mediation Services died Tuesday of complications from a staph infection.

Josh Tilsen had been in charge of the mediation agency since 2011 but had ties to the bureau since 1988. He was 67.

Gov. Mark Dayton praised Tilsen as a devoted public servant with a proven ability to resolve contentious disputes. Dayton said in a statement that his entire administration is mourning the sudden loss.

According to a statement from the governor's office, Tilsen fell ill last week and his condition worsened. He died early Tuesday morning surrounded by his wife and other family members.

Tilsen's duties were assigned to a deputy commissioner. Funeral arrangements are pending.