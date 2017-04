The making of the documentary 'Untouchable'

The annual Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival is underway, featuring films from around the world.

On Tuesday, Tom Weber spoke with David Feige about his documentary "Untouchable," a film about efforts of a Florida lobbyist to pass tougher sex offender laws.

Joining them was Eric Janus, professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

