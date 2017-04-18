The War that Changed Us: Songs and stories from WWI America

The River City Quartet plays during "The War That Changed Us: Songs and Stories from WWI", at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

100 years ago this month, the United States joined the fight in World War I.

To commemorate the anniversary, Minnesota musician and writer Dan Chouinard created "The War That Changed Us — Songs and Stories of World War I America." It features an all-star cast of local performers. The show was presented April 7, 2017 at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

Produced by Minnesota Public Radio and the Minnesota Historical Society.

To listen to part one of the show, click the audio player above.

