Comedy show aims to make it easier to talk about death

Stevie Ray is bringing back "The Life and Death Comedy Show" for the second year to ease conversations about death.

Do you have an advance care directive? That's a document that defines what kind of medical care you want to receive if you can't speak for yourself.

One of the reasons more people don't have one is because it can be a hard conversation to have. Few of us like to talk about death and dying. But there's a comedy show in the Twin Cities that's trying to make that conversation easier.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Stevie Ray of Stevie Ray's Comedy Troupe, which is bringing back "The Life and Death Comedy Show." It opens on Friday at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and runs through the weekend.

