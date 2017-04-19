Oscar-winning film producer Sarah Pillsbury, on her career and Minnesota roots

Filmmakers from the 36th Annual Minneapolis St Paul International Film Festival will be joining the program all week.

Producer Sarah Pillsbury will receive the 2017 Minnesota Cinematic Arts Award. She spoke to host Tom Weber about receiving the award and her films.

She won an Oscar for the short film "Board and Care" in 1981, and produced the films "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "And the Band Played On." Those films, plus "River's Edge" will be screened at this year's festival.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.