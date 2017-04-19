Prince estate sues engineer to stop release of unpublished songs

Prince's star on the wall of First Avenue, shortly after artist Peyton covered it in gold leaf.

A new fight is brewing over Prince, his estate and music you haven't heard before.

Prince's estate is suing a California sound engineer who is offering a multi-song selection of unreleased music from the late pop icon.

George Boxill worked at Paisley Park as Prince was recording music there. A lawsuit filed Friday in Chaska and now in federal court says that Boxill unlawfully removed Prince recordings from Paisley Park and is now planning to release the music for his own gain.

The suit also seeks to block release of the music, on an EP called "Deliverance." The title track is already available on iTunes.

The estate asked Boxill for all the Prince material in his possession, and the suit says he declined. The music is being released via a Vancouver, Wash.-based music label called the Rogue Music Alliance.

According to The Current, the music sister station of MPR News:

The music that Boxill plans to release includes "Deliverance," "Man Opera" (a four-movement medley comprising "I Am," "Touch Me," "Sunrise Sunset," and "No One Else"), and an extended version of "I Am." The title track has earned praise from publications like Variety, which calls the song "a bluesy slow-burner with some blazing guitar work, gospelesque backing singers and a soaring falsetto vocal from Prince." The likelihood of a judge intervening to block the material's scheduled release is unclear. Beyond the principle, the financial stakes are high: the estate's lawsuit claims the tracks are together worth over $75,000.

A press release says Boxill believes an independent release of his music would have pleased Prince, and that the sales will benefit Prince's estate.

The case has been assigned to a federal judge in St. Paul. Boxill, from California, couldn't be reached for comment about the suit.