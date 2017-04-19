Sen. Elizabeth Warren on her new book, 'This Fight is Our Fight'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a rally in front of the Capitol on March 22. She writes about the middle class and activism in her new book, <em>This Fight Is Our Fight</em>.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a rally in front of the Capitol on March 22. She writes about the middle class and activism in her new book, This Fight Is Our Fight. 