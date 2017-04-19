Utah Rep. Chaffetz says he won't run for re-election

Rep. Jason Chaffetz speaks during a town hall meeting at Brighton High School on Feb. 9 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, says he won't run for re-election or any other office in 2018.

Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, says that after consulting with his family and "prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018."

Chaffetz, 50, in his fifth term, says in a statement on Facebook that he has long advocated that public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career.

He says that after more than 1,500 nights away from home, "it is time" to step aside.

Chaffetz says he has "no ulterior motives," and is healthy and confident he would re-elected.