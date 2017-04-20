Rep. McCollum on climate agreement, budget prospects

Rep. Betty McCollum, U.S. House District 4 William Lager | MPR News graphic

MPR host Tom Weber is checking in with some members of Minnesota's congressional delegation during their April recess.

On Thursday, he spoke to U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL, who represents Minnesota's 4th congressional district. Here's her take on some key issues:

McCollum worries Trump will withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement

McCollum noted that the president's top environment official, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, has called for an "exit" from the agreement reached by nearly 200 countries. "I'm very, very concerned. I mean, we saw how President Trump attacked NATO, and then at the end, did the right thing. I'm hoping he'll do the right thing with the Paris climate agreement, but I'm very nervous based on what I'm seeing the administration do with oil companies and roll back on regulation," she said.

McCollum will speak at the Minnesota March for Science on Saturday at the state Capitol. She's introduced legislation called Save America's Science that would require the federal government to preserve scientific data and keep it accessible to the public.

Trump's budget could harm Minnesota, McCollum says

The president's "skinny budget" will the harm in Minnesota, McCollum said, noting the proposed cuts to heating assistance and Meals on Wheels, among others.

Republicans have said the plan is dead on arrival, but McCollum asks, what will they replace it with?

To hear the full segment use the audio player above.