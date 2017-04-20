Measles outbreak hits 12 cases; all unvaccinated kids

The Hennepin County measles outbreak is now up to 12 cases as of Thursday afternoon — all of them in unvaccinated kids 5 years old or younger.

Public health officials, hospitals and clinics are taking extra precautions as the outbreak continues spreading. All the confirmed cases have been in the Somali community.

Officials are asking about 240 people who have been exposed to measles to exclude themselves from places where the disease could easily spread like child care and health care facilities and schools.

• Think your child has the measles? Call before you seek care

"You have to take extra measures to not have people congregate as much as possible, with measles primarily because it is the most infectious, most easily transmittable virus that is around," said Patsy Stinchfield, who directs infection control at Children's Hospital Minnesota.

Children's Hospital is also having people wear masks when they enter the emergency room until they can be triaged.