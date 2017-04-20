Prince protege Shelby J out with new music

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Good 2 Know," by Shelby J from her debut album "10," which was released Wednesday.

She will be performing Thursday night at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis.

Shelby J is a Prince protege who sang with his band, beginning with the halftime show at the 2007 Super Bowl.

She says that the best advice he gave her was to "love yourself well enough to make up for anyone who doesn't."

In addition to performing at the Dakota, Shelby J will be part of Celebration 2017 this week at Paisley Park, marking the one-year anniversary of Prince's death.