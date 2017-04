President Donald Trump pauses in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Friday, March 24, 2017 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Some insights on President Trump's potential conflicts of interest, and the nature of his connections to Russia. Washington Post investigative reporter Tom Hamburger says the Russia story is astonishing, and unlike anything he's covered before.

Tom Hamburger spoke at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School on April 18, 2017. The moderator is political science professor Larry Jacobs.