Poetry Friday: All in the details

In honor of National Poetry Month, The Thread is celebrating Poetry Fridays. Each Friday in April, we will publish a selection of poetry from local independent publishing houses Graywolf Press, Milkweed Editions and Coffee House Press.

Today's selections come from Bao Phi, Susan Stewart and Kathy Fagan.

Collections featured on Poetry Friday Courtesy of publishers

Not a Silverfish

A large centipede was in my tub for days.It looked like a prehistoric zipper made of needles.A firecracker with too many fuses.I skipped taking a shower for far too long—an unspoken compromise—hopingit would disappear on its own,preferring to be dirty over drowning my fear.Eventually I trapped it in a container,took it outside while it scrambledlike an explosion of exclamation pointsin the foggy plastic,and let it go.These centipedes are often mistaken for silverfish—they actually make dinner of themand other more damaging pests.I know what it's like to be mistaken for something else,to feel that the first reaction when a new set of eyes encounters your bodyis to want to smash you.To wonder what in history made a caterpillar a caterpillar,a ladybug a ladybug.To know what it's like to be invisible until revealed to be ugly,alien thing, hairy wigglewhose body tells the only storyanyone is willing to hear.When it shook free of my trap,its head made of stepladders,its body a spasm of a hundred loose threads of fate,it didn't make a sound but I swearI could hear it scream that it wantedto travel to prehistoryand rewrite the many veins of possibilitythat would shape how it would be seenso that the present could be a placewhere it could beunderstood for whatit was.

"Not a Silverfish" from "Thousand Star Hotel." Copyright © 2017 by Bao Phi. Used with the permission of Coffee House Press.





The Knot

The problem was how to begin with the endand then it turned out there were two ends:the end within the continuingthat, continuing, envelopedthe end. You passed yourselfcoming and going, went throughone loop, then another,what was behind drawnthrough at aslide untilit rosebefore you, sprung.Tangle like a bramble,like a rose. Start,start again againstthe tightening.A knifecould give upon patience, but youwere born amongthe dull andkind, who waitfor Spring, andlighteningand lightning.

"The Knot" from "Cinder: New and Selected Poems." Copyright © 2017 by Susan Stewart. Used with the permission of Graywolf Press.

Perpendicular

It would have been a fine path for a lizard to crossbut I saw none. Brambles and sweetbriar grewon the town side, poppies and wild grasses on the river.Too hot for birds, the ducks were out, in water and mud,and frogs were out, by the hundreds it seemed, saying,Way, Way, in their deepest voices. It was beautiful therebut I'd seen beauty and its opposite so oftenthat when warmth broke over my skin I remembered winter,the way fresh grief undoes you the moment you're fully awake.I asked my young friend, when she turned two,what she would serve at her birthday party and she said,Tofu and cupcakes. When she was three and I was very sadshe called and said, What are you doing? Picking flowers?She talked in poems like she was dreaming all the timeor very old or Virginia Woolf. More often in the "first" worldone wakes from not to the nightmare. When I dreamed I lostmy love I willed myself awake because I would notsurvive the pain again, even dreaming. Which is responsiblefor that mercy, Doktor, the conscious or the un–? I wantthe poppies picked and I want the poppies left where they grow.Like looking through the window of a moving trainat someone walking up a road lined with poplarsand being someone walking up a road lined with poplars.The train and the trees, a shower of petals and bees,sun on the glass and the train perpendicular to the road.Things entirely themselves arriving in the deepdouble shadows of the grass and passersby.

"Perpendicular" from "Sycamore." Copyright © 2017 by Kathy Fagan. Used with the permission of Milkweed Editions.



