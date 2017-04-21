Climate Cast: Climate migration in the U.S.

Climate Cast MPR illustration

The journal "Nature Climate Change" is reporting that by 2100 as many as 13 million people could be displaced due to rising sea levels.

MPR's chief meteorologist Paul Huttner spoke to science writer and editor of Mashable, Andrew Freedman, about the study and rising tides.

Freedman said that people are already leaving areas that have been hit hard by storms like Katrina and Sandy.

"Climate migration is increasingly a real thing both in the United States and abroad," said Freedman.

Freedman wrote about the report here.

To hear the full segment, use the audio player above.