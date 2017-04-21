Jane Goodall on resilience of nature and the indomitable human spirit

World-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall poses for a photo at Taronga Zoo on October 11, 2008 in Sydney, Australia.

Jane Goodall wonders why humans, such intellectual creatures, would destroy our only home. But she says she has hope for the future because of the enthusiasm of young people, the resilience of nature and the indomitable human spirit.

On the eve of Earth Day, and the March for Science, listen to one of the world's best-known conservationists, Jane Goodall. She is founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and is U.N. Messenger of Peace.

Goodall spoke as part of the Commonwealth Club of California's "Climate One" series, on April 3, 2017, her 83rd birthday. Greg Dalton is the host.

The other speaker, Jeff Horowitz, is founder of Avoided Deforestation Partners, and co-producer of National Geographic's "Years of Living Dangerously."

