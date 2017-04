Minnesota Wild return home, looking for momentum in playoffs

Saturday night the Minnesota Wild return to the Xcel Energy Center for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against St. Louis.

The Wild trail the Blues 3-1 in that best-of-seven series. MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, about the series so far.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.