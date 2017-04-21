Paisley Park: 'The heartbeat of the building was music'

Donna Grantis at Paisley Park, April 21, 2017 Nate Ryan | MPR

Guitarist Donna Grantis of 3RDEYEGIRL worked extensively with Prince in recent years.

She joined MPR News Host Tom Weber and The Current's Jim McGuinn and Andrea Swensson outside of Paisley Park to remember Prince one year after his death.

"Almost every weekend in the summer time the Park was open for people to come in and enjoy ... The heartbeat of the building was music, " said Grantis.

This segment ends with the song "Pretzel Body Logic," which Grantis recorded with Prince inside Paisley Park.

Featured music: "Pretzel Body Logic."