Bound for the National Science Bowl, three Edina students first rally for science

Edina students take part in the March for Science Minnesota.
Edina High School Science Bowl teammates Mathew Zappa, Bobby Scalia and Meghana Iyer, pose during the March for Science Minnesota Saturday in St. Paul. The three will head to the National Science Bowl next week. St. Paul Police said the estimated crow for the march was around 10,000 people. 