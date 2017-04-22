Farmers market season returns

Janna Goerdt, one of the founders of the Tower Farmers Market, sold the vegetables she raises on her rural Embarrass farm on August 7, 2015.

As temperatures begin to climb, it's starting to feel like spring is kicking into gear in Minnesota, and now another sign of the season's arrival is upon us: farmers markets are opening in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis Farmers Market on Lyndale Avenue got started last week, and the market in downtown St. Paul kicks off next week.

Other farmers markets are also opening. The Minnesota Grow website provides an online directory of farmers markets throughout the state. In Minneapolis, the city has launched an interactive map with all the farmers markets, mini markets and farm stands. Pat Nelson, the manager of the Minneapolis Farmers Market, said it's a hopeful time for local growers.

"If you are a plant vendor, and you've been growing these young seedlings from Jan. 1 until now, it means a source of income, and basically a new life, a new beginning is what it feels like to me every year," Nelson said.

What's different this year? In St. Paul, the downtown market will have valet parking for $5. In Minneapolis, Nelson said he's seen an uptick in specialty sauces, like barbecue and hot sauces. Those won't be available until May, however.

In this early spring period, he said to expect baked goods, meats, and plants, like herbs and flowers, as well as leafy greens, like spinach, lettuce and green onions.

In mid-June, more vegetables and fruits arrive, like seasonal strawberries, onions, carrots, beets, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and of course, watermelon.

Nelson said local farmers are hoping for better weather throughout this growing season.

"There's just a lot of energy here, a lot of excitement," said Nelson. "Last year was a poor year for many, this year is a new beginning, hopefully for a bright season."