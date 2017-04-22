Thousands join March for Science in St. Paul

Demonstrators gather for the March for Science in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Thousands of people marched in St. Paul Saturday afternoon as part of the March for Science Minnesota. St. Paul police estimated 10,000 people participated. Demonstrators are marching from the Cathedral of St. Paul to the Capitol, chanting and singing along the route.

Across the country, hundreds of marches are scheduled to take place. In Minnesota, a total of 13 marches are planned, including in Bemidji, Alexandria and New Ulm.

Organizers portrayed the march as political but not partisan, promoting the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including proposed U.S. government budget cuts under President Donald Trump, such as a 20 percent slice of the National Institute of Health.