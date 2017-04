Barbra Streisand performs on the opening night of her "Back To Brooklyn" tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 8, 2012, in Philadelphia.

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Sleepin' Bee" from Barbra Streisand's first album, which came out in 1963.

Monday is her 75th birthday.

When she was named, her parents chose the conventional spelling of Barbara, but when Streisand was 18, she dropped the middle "A."

A 1967 biography reports that "the spelling of her first name is an instance of partial rebellion: she was advised to change her last name and retaliated by dropping an 'A' from the first instead."