The early days at MPR: When music and news shared a call sign

Gary Eichten at the Collegeville studios, taken sometime in the late 1960s.

Throughout 2017, Minnesota Public Radio will celebrate 50 years on the air by sharing highlights from our archives, connecting Minnesota's past to its present. | Here's a look at how MPR broadcasts sounded when the station was first getting started, and music and news were aired side by side.

Way back when Minnesota Public Radio was first getting started — reporting the news and broadcasting classical collections for Minnesota's listening pleasure — MPR didn't have separate news and music services.

Instead, extended newscasts were incorporated into the music programs.

That meant if you were listening to Garrison Keillor's morning program on April 14, 1970, you would have heard the news from him.

To listen to that newscast, click the first audio player above.

MPR employees, left to right, Garrison Keillor, Michael Barone, Art Hoehn, Dan Rieder, Gary Eichten and an unidentified man at the Collegeville studios, July 1970. Minnesota Public Radio

For folks who wanted more depth, MPR did produce an hourlong news and public affairs program, which aired weeknights at 7 p.m. It was titled, "Events, Issues and Ideas" and tackled everything from the Vietnam War to stocks and weather to conspiracy theories.

During one show on Nov. 4, 1969, the program began with a rousing bout of classical tunes, then was introduced by music announcer Arthur Hoehn.

Gary Eichten was beginning his career as a journalist when that show aired. He spent 45 years as a news host for Minnesota Public Radio before retiring in 2012.

To listen to the entire Nov. 1969 program, click the second audio player above.