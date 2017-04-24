The early days at MPR: When music and news shared a call sign

-
Listen MPR 50: Garrison Keillor delivers the news on April 14, 1970
-
Listen From the archives: Events, Issues and Ideas on Nov. 4, 1969
Throughout 2017, Minnesota Public Radio will celebrate 50 years on the air by sharing highlights from our archives, connecting Minnesota's past to its present. | Here's a look at how MPR broadcasts sounded when the station was first getting started, and music and news were aired side by side.
Way back when Minnesota Public Radio was first getting started — reporting the news and broadcasting classical collections for Minnesota's listening pleasure — MPR didn't have separate news and music services.
Instead, extended newscasts were incorporated into the music programs.
That meant if you were listening to Garrison Keillor's morning program on April 14, 1970, you would have heard the news from him.
To listen to that newscast, click the first audio player above.
For folks who wanted more depth, MPR did produce an hourlong news and public affairs program, which aired weeknights at 7 p.m. It was titled, "Events, Issues and Ideas" and tackled everything from the Vietnam War to stocks and weather to conspiracy theories.
During one show on Nov. 4, 1969, the program began with a rousing bout of classical tunes, then was introduced by music announcer Arthur Hoehn.
Gary Eichten was beginning his career as a journalist when that show aired. He spent 45 years as a news host for Minnesota Public Radio before retiring in 2012.
To listen to the entire Nov. 1969 program, click the second audio player above.