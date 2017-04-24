Holocaust Remembrance Day: Elie Wiesel on what makes us moral

Prisoners of the German Buchenwald concentration camp Anonymous | AP

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the words of the late Elie Wiesel, the Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner who remained firm in his belief that we simply cannot be indifferent to the suffering of others.

Elie Wiesel is the author of "Night," a book based on his experiences in the concentration and death camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald. The book contains what may be the most widely-recognized passage in Holocaust literature:

"Never shall I forget that night, the first night in camp, which has turned my life into one long night, seven times cursed and seven times sealed."

Wiesel was born in 1928 in a village in Transylvania. He was 15 years old when he and his family were deported by the Nazis to Auschwitz. His mother and younger sister died in that camp, his two older sisters survived. Wiesel and his father were later transported to Buchenwald, where his father died just months before the camp was liberated by US troops in April of 1945.

For some ten years, Wiesel didn't speak about the Holocaust. But then he began to write about it, and to write about morality and intolerance. He wrote more than 40 books and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.

In 2009 he accompanied President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they toured Buchenwald, and when he returned, he gave the keynote speech at the Chautauqua Institution's Lecture Series in New York, where he was asked to reflect on what makes us moral. Elie Wiesel died last summer at the age of 87, but for Holocaust Remembrance Day, here are his words in 2009.

To listen to the speech, click the audio player above.