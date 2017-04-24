Hennepin County measles outbreak jumps to 20 kids

Minnesota health officials are asking parents and health care providers to be vigilant for symptoms of measles now that 20 cases have been confirmed among children in Minnesota's Somali community.

Minnesota Health Department officials confirmed the 20 Hennepin County cases in a statement Monday urging citizens to make sure as many Minnesota children as possible are protected through vaccination.

"We are hearing about a small proportion that even in the face of the outbreak are choosing not to vaccinate," said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease at the Minnesota Health Department. "But we're pleased to hear that there are a number of parents who are bringing their kids in for vaccination.

For people concerned about the cost of an vaccine, the state offers free or reduced-cost shots for eligible kids.

The department on Wednesday had confirmed only 11 cases but officials expected the number to grow. Officials again implored people to get vaccinations against measles, saying it protects children and adults during outbreaks. "All Minnesota children 12 months and older who have not received a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) should get it now," the department said

Officials also called for all Somali-American children statewide who have already received their first dose of MMR vaccine to get their second dose now instead of waiting until 4 to 6 years old for the second dose.

Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death and spreads easily among unvaccinated people. It's been a concern within the state's Somali community. Only about 42 percent of Somali 2-year-olds in Minnesota are vaccinated compared to a rate of nearly 90 percent among other Minnesota kids.

The department said again its concerns were not targeted at Somali people.

"This is about unvaccinated children, not specific communities," Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger said in a statement. "There are people of all backgrounds around the state who have chosen not to protect themselves or their children. Often that decision is based on good intentions and inaccurate information."

Ehlinger added that it was "the responsibility of all of us who care about the health of Minnesota children to make sure people have accurate information and take action to protect their families and their communities."

Measles symptoms include a "high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from head to the rest of the body," according to the department. "It spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles."