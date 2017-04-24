Mpls. council panel OKs plan to cover some Super Bowl costs

Security takes the biggest share of the total excess cost to Minneapolis, which is hosting the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

A Minneapolis city council committee approved a plan Monday to cover the city's costs associated with the Super Bowl in 2018.

The city has to coordinate law enforcement — some of which will come from other cities, and the state and federal governments — as well as things like health inspections and special traffic signs. The total excess cost to the city was estimated at $5 million.

The tentative agreement calls for the Super Bowl's host committee to cover certain city expenses incurred during events that are scheduled to run from Jan. 26 through game day on Feb. 4.

"We're really fortunate to have a lot of corporate partners who have stepped up to make this event possible in our market," said Andrea Mokros, vice president of the host committee. "We're always looking for more. This will be an effort that goes on throughout the year."

The host committee's estimates for costs include $3.1 million for police, and $725,000 for public works. The costs also include $564,000 in rent for the Minneapolis Convention Center. The host committee also will have to buy an insurance policy to cover police liability claims.

Organizers realize that they can't anticipate everything, said former city finance director Pat Born, who now consults with Minneapolis on the Super Bowl.

"We've agreed to language that will provide for change orders that will likely come up if any of these 15 events change its size or scope," Born said. "And [if] that necessitates additional city resources, we want to be ready,".

The city is scheduled to host events outside the championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, many of which are expected to be high-profile. Planners anticipate 125,000 out-of-state visitors, who may hit the many private parties and the NFL-themed Super Bowl Experience fan show.

"We're estimating about $400 million in economic impact to the metro area, not just to Minneapolis, and that will of course go all the way out to the fringes where any hotel room is within probably 100 miles," said Brittany Allen, a planner with the city of Minneapolis.

Organizers initially said they hoped to raise $30-40 million, selling everything from sponsorships to seven-figure hospitality packages including Super Bowl seats in more than two dozen stadium suites.