'Hell to Heartland': Minnesota reporter on her journey to Dadaab

KSTP reporter Farrah Fazal is reporting about the famine and refugee crisis in East Africa. Fazal's stories begin running this week as part of a series titled "Hell To Heartland."

Fazal and host Tom Weber were joined by Mohamed Idris, the executive director of American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa, or ARAHA. Idris looked at the drought's impact on food supplies and discussed some of ARAHA relief efforts in Sudan.

