Arkansas prepares for first double execution in U.S. since 2000

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepares for an interview at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, Ark., on April 13. The governor met with reporters to discuss the state's schedule of executions. So far, one of the executions has been carried out, four have been stayed or delayed, and three are currently scheduled.
