Astronaut Peggy Whitson sets new NASA record for most days in space

Astronaut Peggy Whitson became NASA's astronaut with the most time in orbit Monday. She's seen here earlier this year in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station with fellow astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Astronaut Peggy Whitson became NASA's astronaut with the most time in orbit Monday. She's seen here earlier this year in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station with fellow astronauts aboard the International Space Station. 