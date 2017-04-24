Traffic stop in Falcon Heights leads to police chase, fatal crash

One person was killed after a police chase in Falcon Heights ended in a crash in St. Paul.

Police say an officer stopped a vehicle near Hamline and Hoyt avenues about 8 p.m. Sunday. A press release from St. Anthony police says that as an officer was approaching the vehicle on foot, the driver sped away.

The chase lasted only about a minute. The car left the road and hit a tree near Como Park in St. Paul.

Authorities said police and emergency medical personnel attended to the vehicle's two occupants, but that the driver was pronounced dead. A passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Neither were identified. The St. Anthony Police Department, which provides police services to Falcon Heights, says it and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident.