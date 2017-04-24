The first 100 days: Trump's action plan, annotated

Before his election, back in October, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump laid out a 100 Day Action Plan. He called it his Contract With The American Voter.

Among other things, it called for the full repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, suspension of immigration from certain "terror-prone regions" and the lifting of "roadblocks" to let "infrastructure projects like the Keystone Pipeline move forward."

The 100-day mark is not an official milestone, but it is a traditional point to take stock of a new presidential administration. Throughout President Trump's time in office so far, there have been both flurries of action and some setbacks. In many cases, the status of these efforts is not clear-cut, with substantial talk but not yet action. In other areas, progress is clearer.

The end of this week marks the 100th day of President Trump's term, and NPR is revisiting his full action plan, with annotations from journalists throughout the newsroom, taking stock of how the president's accomplishments compare with his campaign promises.