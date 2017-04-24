Vehicle strikes two bridges over I-35W in Bloomington

The city of Bloomington says two bridges over Interstate 35W were damaged Sunday when they were hit by a vehicle passing underneath them on the interstate.

The city says the 86th Street bridge is closed entirely to traffic in both directions. The 82nd Street bridge has one lane closed; one westbound and two eastbound lanes are still open.

Both bridges span the freeway just south of Interstate 494.

I-35W is still open in both directions in the area.

It's the second time in a little over a year the 86th Street bridge has been struck. A truck carrying construction equipment hit and damaged a gas pipeline under the bridge in February 2016.

The 86th street bridge is on the Minnesota Department of Transportation project list for this year, scheduled for a $4 million replacement.