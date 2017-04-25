Bookstore on wheels turns heads in Baghdad

Ali al-Moussawi's mobile book truck
Ali al-Moussawi, right, the owner of a mobile book truck, arranges his books on a street in Baghdad, Iraq. The mobile bookstore is the latest in a series of efforts by the 25-year-old to share his passion for reading and revive a love for books in Baghdad, which was once the literary capital of the Muslim world but is now better known for bombs than poems. 