Jill Riley of The Current will broadcast from Brother Willie's Pub at Saint John's University from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Her special guest is Communist Daughter, and that will be a homecoming of sorts.

Two members of that band, Adam Switlick and Johnny Solomon, met at Brother Willie's.

Solomon says this song from their first album describes how he felt moving to Saint John's from his home in Missouri.