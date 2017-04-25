Thread Book Hour: David Grann on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

David Grann, bestselling author of "The Lost City of Z," returns with the story of a little-remembered crime that modernized investigative procedure in the United States. In "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," Grann tells a gripping tale of greed, prejudice, and callousness. This is for fans of American history, true crime, and rip-roaring storytelling.

David Grann is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine.

MPR's Stephen Smith hosted the event for the Thread Book Hour, at the Fitzgerald Theater on April 20, 2017.