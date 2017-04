How Stearns County is changing demographically

Stearns County where MPR began 50 years ago is 94 percent white, but that's changing fast.

Two of the fastest growing groups there, and in Minnesota overall, are people of Latin American and African descent.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with two young women from those communities — Frida Alvarez, a senior at St. Ben's, and Aziza Mohamed, who attended St. Cloud State and is currently pursuing her Real Estate license.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.