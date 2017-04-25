The history of where MPR began

The bells atop the Abbey and University Church ring throughout the day on the St. John's campus. The church, which is a striking structure built out of reinforced concrete, has been the centerpiece of the campus since it was completed in 1961.

But the institution was more than 100 years old when that building opened.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer got some historical perspective about St. John's and its partner school St. Benedict's from Annette Atkins. Atkins is an emeritus professor after teaching history at St. John's for many years. She has also written several books about Minnesota's history.

