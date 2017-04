The long history of Johnnie Bread

Baking Johnnie Bread was started by monks, but now baking it is a job for students.

The monks who founded St. John's University were from Germany, and they were used to baking bread with rye. But in America they found wheat was plentiful, and people here liked it. One day, a monk decided to mix them — and so Johnnie Bread was born.

